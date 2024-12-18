Santa Clara puts home win streak on the line against Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-5) at Santa Clara Broncos (6-4) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-5) at Santa Clara Broncos (6-4)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Broncos face Saint Mary’s (CA).

The Broncos have gone 4-1 at home. Santa Clara is second in the WCC in team defense, allowing 60.7 points while holding opponents to 34.8% shooting.

The Gaels are 1-3 on the road. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Santa Clara scores 64.9 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 63.6 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Santa Clara gives up.

The Broncos and Gaels match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Pollerd is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Broncos.

Emily Foy averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

