Santa Clara hosts Stewart and South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (9-5) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-5) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos…

South Dakota Coyotes (9-5) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-5)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -18; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces Santa Clara after Kaleb Stewart scored 26 points in South Dakota’s 92-87 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Broncos have gone 3-2 in home games. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Mahi averaging 1.9.

The Coyotes are 1-5 on the road. South Dakota leads the Summit League scoring 87.0 points per game while shooting 46.7%.

Santa Clara scores 77.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 78.7 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mahi is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Broncos.

Chase Forte is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Coyotes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 88.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.