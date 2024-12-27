Santa Clara hosts Shearer and Portland

Portland Pilots (13-0, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-5, 1-1 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Portland Pilots (13-0, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-5, 1-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Santa Clara after Emme Shearer scored 22 points in Portland’s 84-71 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Broncos have gone 4-2 in home games. Santa Clara ranks fourth in the WCC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Grover averaging 4.0.

The Pilots are 2-0 in conference games. Portland has a 13-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Santa Clara is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 40.2% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 19.0 more points per game (80.7) than Santa Clara allows to opponents (61.7).

The Broncos and Pilots meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Pollerd is averaging 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Broncos.

Shearer is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Pilots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Pilots: 10-0, averaging 79.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.