Santa Clara hosts San Francisco after Dos Santos’ 21-point game

San Francisco Dons (5-6, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-6, 1-2 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits Santa Clara after Debora Dos Santos scored 21 points in San Francisco’s 85-73 win against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Broncos are 4-3 in home games. Santa Clara leads the WCC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannah Rapp averaging 4.6.

The Dons are 2-0 in conference games. San Francisco is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Santa Clara makes 40.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). San Francisco averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Santa Clara allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Grigoropoulou is averaging 7.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Broncos.

Luana Leite is averaging 4.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Dons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Dons: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

