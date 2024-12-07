Santa Clara hosts Robinson and Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-5, 0-1 MWC) at Santa Clara Broncos (4-5) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-5, 0-1 MWC) at Santa Clara Broncos (4-5)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -16; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces Santa Clara after Mykell Robinson scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 84-62 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Broncos are 1-2 on their home court. Santa Clara averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in road games. Fresno State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Santa Clara averages 75.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 78.5 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Santa Clara has given up to its opponents (42.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Mahi is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Broncos.

Amar Augillard is averaging 16 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

