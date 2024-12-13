Santa Clara Broncos square off against the Bradley Braves

Bradley Braves (8-1, 1-0 MVC) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (5-5) Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley and…

Bradley Braves (8-1, 1-0 MVC) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (5-5)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley and Santa Clara square off in Henderson, Nevada.

The Broncos are 5-5 in non-conference play. Santa Clara averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Braves have a 7-1 record in non-conference games. Bradley has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Santa Clara averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 11.8 more points per game (83.6) than Santa Clara allows (71.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Mahi is shooting 49.5% and averaging 12.2 points for the Broncos.

Duke Deen is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 13.8 points and 4.7 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

