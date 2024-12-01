Santa Clara Broncos and the High Point Panthers square off in Estero, Florida

High Point Panthers (2-5) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (3-4) Estero, Florida; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point and…

High Point Panthers (2-5) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (3-4)

Estero, Florida; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Santa Clara meet at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

The Broncos are 3-4 in non-conference play. Santa Clara is ninth in the WCC scoring 60.9 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Panthers are 2-5 in non-conference play. High Point ranks fourth in the Big South with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Baskerville averaging 4.9.

Santa Clara’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game High Point allows. High Point averages 57.0 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 65.3 Santa Clara gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Pollerd is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 20 points and 1.7 blocks.

Aaliyah Collins is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

