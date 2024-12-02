Sanders leads Nevada against Washington State after 27-point performance

Washington State Cougars (6-2) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-1) Reno, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack…

Washington State Cougars (6-2) at Nevada Wolf Pack (6-1)

Reno, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -11.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Washington State after Kobe Sanders scored 27 points in Nevada’s 90-78 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Wolf Pack are 4-0 on their home court. Nevada scores 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.

The Cougars play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Washington State ranks eighth in the WCC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by LeJuan Watts averaging 5.5.

Nevada’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Nevada gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Davidson is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

Cedric Coward is averaging 17.7 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.