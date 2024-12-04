Sanchez’s 22 lead Wagner past Coppin State 65-52

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Ja’Kair Sanchez had 22 points in Wagner’s 65-52 victory against Coppin State on Wednesday night.…

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Ja’Kair Sanchez had 22 points in Wagner’s 65-52 victory against Coppin State on Wednesday night.

Sanchez added five rebounds for the Seahawks (4-4). R.J. Greene scored 14 points while going 2 of 6 and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Javier Esquerra Trelles had nine points and shot 4 for 11, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Julius Ellerbe led the Eagles (0-10) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Jonathan Dunn added 10 points.

