San Jose State visits Washington and New Mexico

San Jose State Spartans (4-5) at New Mexico Lobos (6-2)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces San Jose State after Tru Washington scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 83-73 victory against the USC Trojans.

The Lobos have gone 4-0 in home games. New Mexico is third in the MWC with 41.3 points per game in the paint led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 9.5.

The Spartans are 0-2 in road games. San Jose State is seventh in the MWC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Sadraque NgaNga averaging 2.1.

New Mexico is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.7% San Jose State allows to opponents. San Jose State averages 70.3 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 74.8 New Mexico allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mustapha Amzil is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 14.4 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Josh Uduje is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Spartans.

