San Jose State visits Martin and Sacramento State

San Jose State Spartans (6-5) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-4)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces San Jose State after Jaydia Martin scored 22 points in Sacramento State’s 67-63 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Hornets have gone 4-1 in home games. Sacramento State scores 68.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-1 in road games. San Jose State ranks ninth in the MWC allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

Sacramento State scores 68.0 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 64.9 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 5.7 more points per game (64.1) than Sacramento State allows (58.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Hornets.

Sydni Summers averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.