San Jose State puts home win streak on the line against Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (5-1) at San Jose State Spartans (6-3)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Loyola Marymount looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Spartans have gone 4-1 in home games. San Jose State is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.6 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 2-1 in road games. Loyola Marymount averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

San Jose State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount scores 13.6 more points per game (75.3) than San Jose State allows to opponents (61.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Djessira Diawara is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Spartans.

Maya Hernandez is averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.