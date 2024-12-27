San Jose State plays Boise State following Uduje’s 22-point game

Boise State Broncos (9-3, 1-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-6, 0-1 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Boise State Broncos (9-3, 1-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-6, 0-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays Boise State after Josh Uduje scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 89-65 victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Spartans are 3-2 on their home court. San Jose State is sixth in the MWC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Robert Vaihola averaging 5.4.

The Broncos have gone 1-0 against MWC opponents. Boise State ranks third in the MWC scoring 39.7 points per game in the paint led by Tyson Degenhart averaging 9.7.

San Jose State scores 78.7 points, 12.9 more per game than the 65.8 Boise State allows. Boise State has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The Spartans and Broncos meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vaihola is averaging 8.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Spartans.

Degenhart is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

