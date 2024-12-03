San Jose State hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) after Kelemeni’s 20-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-3) at San Jose State Spartans (5-3) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-3) at San Jose State Spartans (5-3)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays Saint Mary’s (CA) after Sofia Kelemeni scored 20 points in San Jose State’s 68-67 win against the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Spartans have gone 3-1 in home games. San Jose State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gaels have gone 1-2 away from home. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

San Jose State averages 66.9 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 64.3 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points greater than the 36.3% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djessira Diawara is scoring 9.6 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Spartans.

Kennedy Johnson is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Gaels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

