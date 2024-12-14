San Francisco visits Northern Arizona following Feldman’s 31-point game

San Francisco Dons (2-5) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-2) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces…

San Francisco Dons (2-5) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-2)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces San Francisco after Taylor Feldman scored 31 points in Northern Arizona’s 84-79 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Lumberjacks are 3-0 in home games. Northern Arizona scores 83.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Dons have gone 0-4 away from home. San Francisco ranks ninth in the WCC with 13.3 assists per game led by Luana Leite averaging 3.7.

Northern Arizona makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (35.1%). San Francisco averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Northern Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leia Beattie is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals.

Freja Werth is shooting 42.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Dons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

