San Francisco visits Loyola Marymount on 5-game road skid

San Francisco Dons (4-6, 1-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4, 0-2 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco will attempt to break its five-game road slide when the Dons take on Loyola Marymount.

The Lions are 3-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dons are 1-0 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Loyola Marymount makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (35.9%). San Francisco’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Loyola Marymount has given up to its opponents (42.0%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya Hernandez is shooting 53.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Lions.

Freja Werth is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Dons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.