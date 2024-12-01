San Francisco hosts Mercyhurst after Blunt’s 25-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (5-4) at San Francisco Dons (5-2) San Francisco; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -28.5; over/under…

Mercyhurst Lakers (5-4) at San Francisco Dons (5-2)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -28.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst plays San Francisco after Bernie Blunt scored 25 points in Mercyhurst’s 66-60 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Dons have gone 4-0 in home games. San Francisco is third in the WCC in team defense, allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Lakers are 2-4 in road games. Mercyhurst ranks seventh in the NEC shooting 30.2% from 3-point range.

San Francisco averages 77.1 points, 9.5 more per game than the 67.6 Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst averages 5.2 more points per game (68.6) than San Francisco allows to opponents (63.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Thomas is shooting 40.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Dons.

Jeff Planutis is averaging 14 points and 1.6 steals for the Lakers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

