San Francisco hosts Loyola Marymount following Williams’ 25-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-4) at San Francisco Dons (10-3) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -11.5;…

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-4) at San Francisco Dons (10-3)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -11.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays Loyola Marymount after Marcus Williams scored 25 points in San Francisco’s 71-67 win over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Dons have gone 8-0 in home games. San Francisco averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Lions have gone 0-2 away from home. Loyola Marymount ranks third in the WCC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Merkviladze averaging 6.1.

San Francisco scores 75.7 points, 6.4 more per game than the 69.3 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game San Francisco gives up.

The Dons and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 13.5 points and 3.9 assists.

Will Johnston is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.