San Francisco hosts Gonzaga after Ejim’s 28-point showing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-6) at San Francisco Dons (3-6) San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays San Francisco…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-6) at San Francisco Dons (3-6)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays San Francisco after Yvonne Ejim scored 28 points in Gonzaga’s 79-50 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Dons are 3-0 on their home court. San Francisco has a 1-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Gonzaga is third in the WCC scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

San Francisco’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 35.9% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freja Werth averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

Allie Turner is averaging 14.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.