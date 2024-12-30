San Francisco faces Santa Clara following Dos Santos’ 21-point game

San Francisco Dons (5-6, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-6, 1-2 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

San Francisco Dons (5-6, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-6, 1-2 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Santa Clara after Debora Dos Santos scored 21 points in San Francisco’s 85-73 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Broncos are 4-3 in home games. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

The Dons are 2-0 against conference opponents. San Francisco averages 17.5 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Santa Clara averages 63.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 64.0 San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 66.1 points per game, 2.9 more than the 63.2 Santa Clara gives up.

The Broncos and Dons square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Pollerd averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc.

Freja Werth is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 13.5 points and 5.7 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Dons: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.