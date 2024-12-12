San Francisco defeats Stanislaus State 68-52

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ndewedo Newbury scored 17 points as San Francisco beat Stanislaus State 68-52 on Wednesday. Newbury also…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ndewedo Newbury scored 17 points as San Francisco beat Stanislaus State 68-52 on Wednesday.

Newbury also contributed three blocks for the Dons (8-2). Marcus Williams scored 13 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor. Malik Thomas went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Jeremiah Jones finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors. Jonathan Tchengang added 14 points and two steals for Stanislaus State. Daniel Ameyaw also had 11 points and three steals.

