San Diego takes on Fresno State, seeks to halt 3-game slide

San Diego Toreros (3-7) at Fresno State Bulldogs (3-7, 0-1 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a win against Fresno State.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 in home games. Fresno State has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Toreros have gone 0-2 away from home. San Diego is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Fresno State scores 72.1 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 72.8 San Diego allows. San Diego’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar Augillard is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Toreros.

