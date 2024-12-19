San Diego State takes on SFA, aims for 6th straight home win

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (8-2, 1-1 Southland) at San Diego State Aztecs (10-1) San Diego; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (8-2, 1-1 Southland) at San Diego State Aztecs (10-1)

San Diego; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts SFA trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Aztecs are 4-0 on their home court. San Diego State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ladyjacks are 3-2 on the road. SFA leads the Southland with 16.8 assists. Ashlyn Traylor leads the Ladyjacks with 3.8.

San Diego State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game SFA allows. SFA averages 22.8 more points per game (78.4) than San Diego State allows to opponents (55.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Sheffey is averaging 9.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Aztecs.

Avery VanSickle is averaging 14.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Ladyjacks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.