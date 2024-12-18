San Diego State takes home win streak into matchup with SFA

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (8-2, 1-1 Southland) at San Diego State Aztecs (10-1) San Diego; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (8-2, 1-1 Southland) at San Diego State Aztecs (10-1)

San Diego; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts SFA aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Aztecs have gone 4-0 in home games. San Diego State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ladyjacks are 3-2 in road games. SFA has a 7-1 record against teams above .500.

San Diego State averages 73.6 points, 12.9 more per game than the 60.7 SFA gives up. SFA averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game San Diego State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Sheffey is averaging 9.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Aztecs.

Avery VanSickle is shooting 53.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, while averaging 14.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

