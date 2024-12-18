San Diego hosts Villa and Washington State

Washington State Cougars (5-6) at San Diego Toreros (4-5) San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays…

Washington State Cougars (5-6) at San Diego Toreros (4-5)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays San Diego after Eleonora Villa scored 20 points in Washington State’s 76-48 victory against the Saint Martin’s Saints.

The Toreros are 3-2 in home games. San Diego is the top team in the WCC with 15.7 fast break points.

The Cougars have gone 0-4 away from home. Washington State is eighth in the WCC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tara Wallack averaging 5.2.

San Diego’s average of 3.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game San Diego gives up.

The Toreros and Cougars match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren McCall averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Wallack is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.2 points for the Cougars.

