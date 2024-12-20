San Diego hosts UCSD following McGhie’s 26-point showing

UCSD Tritons (10-2, 2-0 Big West) at San Diego Toreros (3-8) San Diego; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD…

UCSD Tritons (10-2, 2-0 Big West) at San Diego Toreros (3-8)

San Diego; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits San Diego after Tyler McGhie scored 26 points in UCSD’s 75-73 win over the Utah State Aggies.

The Toreros have gone 3-5 at home. San Diego ranks ninth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Tritons are 3-1 on the road. UCSD is third in the Big West scoring 78.4 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

San Diego scores 66.5 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 62.8 UCSD allows. UCSD averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game San Diego allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. is averaging 16.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Toreros.

McGhie averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tritons: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.