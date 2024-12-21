San Diego hosts Ejim and Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-7, 0-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-6, 0-1 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-7, 0-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-6, 0-1 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits San Diego after Yvonne Ejim scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 73-58 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Toreros have gone 3-3 at home. San Diego is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in WCC play. Gonzaga is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

San Diego’s average of 3.2 made 3-pointers per game is 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game San Diego allows.

The Toreros and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Horstmeyer is scoring 11.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Toreros.

Ejim is shooting 57.0% and averaging 19.8 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

