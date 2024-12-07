San Antonio leads Grand Canyon against Utah State after 26-point game

Utah State Aggies (1-8) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-2) Phoenix; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces Utah…

Utah State Aggies (1-8) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-2)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces Utah State after Trinity San Antonio scored 26 points in Grand Canyon’s 69-66 win against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Antelopes are 4-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon is third in the WAC with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by San Antonio averaging 14.0.

The Aggies are 0-4 in road games. Utah State is ninth in the MWC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamisyn Heaton averaging 4.2.

Grand Canyon averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Grand Canyon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 13.5 points.

Cheyenne Stubbs is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 12.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.