San Antonio leads Grand Canyon against Utah State after 26-point game

Utah State Aggies (1-8) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-2)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Utah State after Trinity San Antonio scored 26 points in Grand Canyon’s 69-66 win over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Antelopes have gone 4-0 at home. Grand Canyon is second in the WAC with 16.3 assists per game led by San Antonio averaging 5.9.

The Aggies are 0-4 in road games. Utah State has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Grand Canyon averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State’s 33.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (39.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 13.5 points.

Cheyenne Stubbs is averaging 12.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.