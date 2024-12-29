Samford hosts Freihofer and Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-3) at Samford Bulldogs (4-10) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays Samford…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-3) at Samford Bulldogs (4-10)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays Samford after Liz Freihofer scored 24 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 76-64 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 at home. Samford ranks fifth in the SoCon with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Emily Bowman averaging 6.3.

The Colonels are 5-2 on the road. Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN leader with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor averaging 8.4.

Samford scores 70.0 points, 7.7 more per game than the 62.3 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 74.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 79.6 Samford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowman is shooting 50.4% and averaging 11.9 points for the Bulldogs.

Kaitlyn Costner is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Colonels: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

