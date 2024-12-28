Samford hosts Eastern Kentucky after Freihofer’s 24-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-3) at Samford Bulldogs (4-10) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Samford…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-3) at Samford Bulldogs (4-10)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Samford after Liz Freihofer scored 24 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 76-64 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in home games. Samford averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Sierra Godbolt with 4.3.

The Colonels have gone 5-2 away from home. Eastern Kentucky is 8-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Samford scores 70.0 points, 7.7 more per game than the 62.3 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Samford has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Bowman is averaging 11.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bulldogs.

Kaitlyn Costner is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Colonels: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

