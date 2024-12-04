Samford faces North Alabama on 4-game slide

Samford Bulldogs (2-8) at North Alabama Lions (4-3) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford heads into the…

Samford Bulldogs (2-8) at North Alabama Lions (4-3)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford heads into the matchup with North Alabama after losing four straight games.

The Lions are 2-0 in home games. North Alabama has a 1-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 in road games. Samford is eighth in the SoCon giving up 83.7 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

North Alabama is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Samford allows to opponents. Samford averages 70.0 points per game, 4.3 more than the 65.7 North Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charity Gallegos is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Lions.

Emily Bowman is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

