Samford faces Arizona on 5-game win streak

Samford Bulldogs (9-2) at Arizona Wildcats (4-5, 0-1 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford will look to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Bulldogs take on Arizona.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 in home games. Arizona is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 83.4 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 on the road. Samford is second in college basketball scoring 90.5 points per game while shooting 48.1%.

Arizona averages 83.4 points, 8.3 more per game than the 75.1 Samford allows. Samford has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Collin Holloway is averaging 11.2 points for the Bulldogs.

