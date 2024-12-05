Samford Bulldogs play the South Carolina State Bulldogs, look for 4th straight victory

Samford Bulldogs (7-2) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-5) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Samford Bulldogs (7-2) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-5)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against South Carolina State.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have gone 2-0 at home. South Carolina State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Samford Bulldogs have gone 1-2 away from home. Samford has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Carolina State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Samford gives up. Samford averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game South Carolina State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drayton Jones is shooting 63.8% and averaging 11.6 points for the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Rylan Jones averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Samford Bulldogs, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.