Samford Bulldogs face the South Carolina State Bulldogs, look for 4th straight win

Samford Bulldogs (7-2) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-5)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Samford Bulldogs take on South Carolina State.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have gone 2-0 in home games. South Carolina State is fourth in the MEAC scoring 77.1 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Samford Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Samford scores 92.9 points and has outscored opponents by 15.3 points per game.

South Carolina State is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Samford allows to opponents. Samford averages 24.0 more points per game (92.9) than South Carolina State gives up (68.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Drayton Jones is scoring 11.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Jaden Brownell is averaging 15.6 points for the Samford Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.