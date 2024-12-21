Sam Sherry scores 28 to lead Elon over UNC Greensboro 73-69

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Sam Sherry scored 28 points to lead Elon and secured the victory with a hook shot…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Sam Sherry scored 28 points to lead Elon and secured the victory with a hook shot with 29 seconds remaining as the Phoenix knocked off UNC Greensboro 73-69 on Saturday night.

Sherry added 14 rebounds for the Phoenix (8-4). TJ Simpkins scored 14 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Nick Dorn shot 4 for 10 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Kenyon Giles led the Spartans (6-6) with 24 points and two steals. Ronald Polite added 17 points and three steals, while Donovan Atwell scored nine.

Simpkins scored nine points in the first half and Elon went into the break trailing 44-30. Sherry scored a team-high 19 points for Elon in the second half.

