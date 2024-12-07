Sam Sherry scores 22 to lead Elon to 79-56 victory over Wofford

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Sam Sherry scored 22 points as Elon beat Wofford 79-56 on Saturday night. Sherry shot 8…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Sam Sherry scored 22 points as Elon beat Wofford 79-56 on Saturday night.

Sherry shot 8 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Phoenix (6-3). Nick Dorn added 15 points and five rebounds. TK Simpkins had 11 points.

Corey Tripp finished with 12 points, five assists and three steals for the Terriers (4-6). Jackson Sivills added 11 points and six rebounds. Justin Bailey had 11 points.

Elon took the lead with 6:49 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 37-29 at halftime, with Dorn racking up nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.