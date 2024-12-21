Sam Houston visits Pittsburgh after Cummings’ 30-point outing

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -16.5;…

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2, 1-0 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -16.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on Sam Houston after Brandin Cummings scored 30 points in Pittsburgh’s 96-56 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Panthers are 6-0 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bearkats are 2-4 on the road. Sam Houston is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Pittsburgh averages 81.6 points, 5.1 more per game than the 76.5 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

Brennen Burns is averaging 6.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bearkats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

