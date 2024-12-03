Sam Houston visits Mgbako and Indiana

Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-2) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -13.5; over/under…

Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-2)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -13.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Sam Houston after Mackenzie Mgbako scored 25 points in Indiana’s 89-73 victory over the Providence Friars.

The Hoosiers are 4-0 in home games. Indiana averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bearkats are 2-3 in road games. Sam Houston is sixth in the CUSA scoring 78.5 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Indiana’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston scores 7.6 more points per game (78.5) than Indiana gives up (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mgbako is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Hoosiers.

Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 19.6 points for the Bearkats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.