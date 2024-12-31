Sallis leads Wake Forest against Syracuse after 26-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (6-6, 0-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (6-6, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -2; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays Syracuse after Hunter Sallis scored 26 points in Wake Forest’s 73-62 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Orange have gone 6-1 in home games. Syracuse allows 78.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 1-1 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest scores 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Syracuse makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Wake Forest averages 67.5 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 78.8 Syracuse allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donnie Freeman is scoring 13.7 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Orange.

Sallis is averaging 17.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Demon Deacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

