Saint Thomas Tommies welcome the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Saturday

Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-2) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces St. Thomas for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Tommies have gone 4-1 at home. St. Thomas is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Leathernecks are 3-1 on the road. Western Illinois scores 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

St. Thomas makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Western Illinois has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Western Illinois averages 7.2 more points per game (71.7) than St. Thomas gives up (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amber Scalia is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 12.7 points.

Raegan McCowan is shooting 43.2% and averaging 20.0 points for the Leathernecks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

