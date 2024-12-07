Saint Peter’s puts road win streak on the line against Iona

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-4, 0-1 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (2-8, 0-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-4, 0-1 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (2-8, 0-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits Iona trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Gaels are 1-2 on their home court. Iona is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Peacocks have gone 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Iona averages 65.4 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 66.3 Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Iona allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Gaels.

Marcus Randolph averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.