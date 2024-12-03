Saint Peter’s plays Duquesne on 3-game win streak

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-3) at Duquesne Dukes (1-6) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -4; over/under is…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-3) at Duquesne Dukes (1-6)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -4; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Peacocks take on Duquesne.

The Dukes are 0-2 in home games. Duquesne has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Peacocks are 2-3 on the road. Saint Peter’s is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

Duquesne averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 75.8 points per game, 3.7 more than the 72.1 Duquesne gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Dukes.

Marcus Randolph is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Peacocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

