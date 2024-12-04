Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Kelemeni and San Jose State

Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-3) at San Jose State Spartans (5-3) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-3) at San Jose State Spartans (5-3)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) after Sofia Kelemeni scored 20 points in San Jose State’s 68-67 victory against the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Spartans have gone 3-1 at home. San Jose State is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.5 turnovers per game.

The Gaels have gone 1-2 away from home. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Jose State makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than San Jose State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djessira Diawara is shooting 54.8% and averaging 9.6 points for the Spartans.

Kennedy Johnson is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Gaels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

