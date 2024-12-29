Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on San Diego after Jones’ 23-point game

San Diego Toreros (4-7, 0-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-5, 3-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (4-7, 0-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-5, 3-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts San Diego after Maia Jones scored 23 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 80-78 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Gaels have gone 2-2 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is ninth in the WCC scoring 62.3 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Toreros have gone 0-2 against WCC opponents. San Diego is sixth in the WCC with 14.3 assists per game led by Ava Ranson averaging 3.3.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than San Diego has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). San Diego averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

The Gaels and Toreros meet Monday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Johnson is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Gaels.

Lauren McCall averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

