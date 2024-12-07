Saint Mary’s (CA) plays Utah following Marciulionis’ 23-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-1) at Utah Utes (6-1) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -3.5;…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-1) at Utah Utes (6-1)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) plays Utah after Augustas Marciulionis scored 23 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 82-74 overtime win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Utes are 6-0 in home games. Utah leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 40.0 boards. Keanu Dawes paces the Utes with 7.1 rebounds.

The Gaels play their first true road game after going 8-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game.

Utah averages 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 6.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 14.2 more points per game (77.9) than Utah gives up to opponents (63.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 4.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 22.7 points.

Mikey Lewis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc.

