Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Merrimack after Clark’s 32-point game

Merrimack Warriors (5-7, 2-0 MAAC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-2) Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes…

Merrimack Warriors (5-7, 2-0 MAAC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-2)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) after Adam Clark scored 32 points in Merrimack’s 74-68 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Gaels are 6-0 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 38.5 boards. Paulius Murauskas leads the Gaels with 8.8 rebounds.

The Warriors are 3-5 on the road. Merrimack gives up 67.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 76.2 points, 8.9 more per game than the 67.3 Merrimack gives up. Merrimack has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murauskas is averaging 13.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Gaels.

Sean Trumper is averaging 9.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.