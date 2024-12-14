Saint Louis visits Walker and Illinois State

Saint Louis Billikens (6-3) at Illinois State Redbirds (5-4, 0-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois…

Saint Louis Billikens (6-3) at Illinois State Redbirds (5-4, 0-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Saint Louis after Chase Walker scored 22 points in Illinois State’s 72-61 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Redbirds have gone 3-1 at home. Illinois State scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Billikens are 0-1 on the road. Saint Louis is third in the A-10 with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kalu Anya averaging 7.4.

Illinois State makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Saint Louis scores 6.0 more points per game (78.6) than Illinois State allows (72.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Kinziger is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 14.3 points and 3.1 assists.

Gibson Jimerson averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc.

