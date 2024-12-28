Saint Louis visits Kaur and Rhode Island

Saint Louis Billikens (6-7) at Rhode Island Rams (5-8) Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island…

Saint Louis Billikens (6-7) at Rhode Island Rams (5-8)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts Saint Louis after Harsimran Kaur scored 21 points in Rhode Island’s 77-37 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Rams have gone 3-3 at home. Rhode Island is second in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 54.2 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Billikens are 2-3 in road games. Saint Louis has a 3-7 record against opponents above .500.

Rhode Island is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Rhode Island allows.

The Rams and Billikens match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaur is scoring 11.4 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Rams.

Mia Bergstrom is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 8.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Billikens: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

