Saint Louis plays Bellarmine in non-conference matchup

Bellarmine Knights (9-3) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-7) St. Louis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine takes on Saint…

Bellarmine Knights (9-3) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-7)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine takes on Saint Louis for a non-conference matchup.

The Billikens are 3-2 on their home court. Saint Louis is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Knights are 3-3 on the road. Bellarmine averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Saint Louis averages 71.9 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 68.1 Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Saint Louis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Calhoun is averaging 10.2 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 steals for the Billikens.

Hope Sivori is averaging 13 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.